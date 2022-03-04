Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 95 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,693. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.43. The stock has a market cap of $455.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.