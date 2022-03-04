Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 463,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,390,000 after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 343,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.