Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 221 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $145.56. 6,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

