Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 2,664 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10,645.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 245,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,006,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

