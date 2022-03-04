Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 80 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.51. 14,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,069. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

