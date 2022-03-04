Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SAIL opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.
About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
