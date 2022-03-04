Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SAIL opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.