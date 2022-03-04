Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
