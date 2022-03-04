Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.