Traders Buy High Volume of Anaplan Call Options (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 1,649 call options.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $49.00 on Friday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

