Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 719,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,296,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.