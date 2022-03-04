Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 719,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,296,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

