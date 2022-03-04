TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $307,965.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32.

TRU stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

