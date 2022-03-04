Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

TZOO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.81. 216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,943 shares of company stock worth $601,767 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 109.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

