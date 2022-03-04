Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 106,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,768. The company has a market cap of $494.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 96,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

