Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 106,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,768. The company has a market cap of $494.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.
About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.