Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $18.13 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $494.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

