Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $27.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $25.88. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $113.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $22.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $30.54 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $24.86 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,885.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,970.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,831.43. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,145.16 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

