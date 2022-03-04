Truist Financial Comments on 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Truist Financial also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $989,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

