Truist Financial Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.62.

NYSE TREX opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

