Truist Financial Weighs in on FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

FSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

