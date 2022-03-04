Truist Financial Weighs in on PRA Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PRA Group in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRAA. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

