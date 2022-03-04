Truist Financial Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

TREX opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. Trex has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $16,686,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.