Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.