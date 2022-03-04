Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,108.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $9.90 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

