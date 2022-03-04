Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1,714.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $330.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.02 and a twelve month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

