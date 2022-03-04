Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Lowers Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to Hold

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

WHD stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

