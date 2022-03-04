Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms have commented on TUFN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 265,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

