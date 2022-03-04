Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Approximately 13,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 107,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

