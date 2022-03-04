Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading Up 8.8%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

