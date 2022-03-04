Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

TUP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 865,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,494. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $948.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 372,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

