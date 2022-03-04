Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Turing also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of TWKS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 11,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08. Turing has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

