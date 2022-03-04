Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.36. 180,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

