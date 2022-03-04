Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

