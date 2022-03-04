Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 277,800 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of NexGen Energy worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.