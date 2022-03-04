Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 56,600 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Hanger worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hanger stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $743.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 56.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Profile (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.