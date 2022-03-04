Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 45,800 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 101.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $317,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

