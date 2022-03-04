Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 158.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.32% of Neuronetics worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 133,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 62.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 772,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neuronetics by 40.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.39. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

In related news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,919 shares of company stock worth $135,382 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STIM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

