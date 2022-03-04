Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 109,936 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

