Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 54,600 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

