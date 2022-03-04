Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 55,300 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.39% of Absolute Software worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at $9,067,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.99 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -92.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

About Absolute Software (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.