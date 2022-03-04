Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 4,080 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.65% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMI opened at $7.59 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

