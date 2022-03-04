Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.55% of Ooma worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ooma by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ooma by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a P/E ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

