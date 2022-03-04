Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 21,462 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 26.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of CMP opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

