Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,455. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

