Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 78.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

