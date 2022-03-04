U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

USPH opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,118 shares of company stock worth $1,413,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.