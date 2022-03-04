U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Silica’s adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat the same. The company is likely to gain from expansions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. It will also benefit from positive cash flow. However, it is witnessing headwinds from supply chain challenges, particularly on the West Coast. U.S. Silica is also facing cost-related challenges, stemming from a lag in implementation in new pricing. High costs and supply-chain issues are expected to dent results first quarter. Volumes are also expected to be under pressure in the Industrial & Specialty Products unit.”

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.