U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 3.4% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.47. 3,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,306,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

