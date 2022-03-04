U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

USX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of USX opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 over the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

