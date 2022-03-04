UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,380 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $93,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $186.33 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

