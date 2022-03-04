UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,264 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $104,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $146.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.