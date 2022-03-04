UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $88.21 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Avery Dennison worth $88,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $166.19 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

