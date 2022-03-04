UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $96,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.